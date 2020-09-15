See Games Differently

Twitch Played Flight Simulator And Somehow Landed

Luke Plunkett

September 15, 2020
They pulled off a barrel roll! Only just. (Screenshot: Flight Simulator)

Folks teaming up to play a game through Twitch chat is not an easy way to play a video game, especially one that’s supposed to be a realistic simulation of flying an enormous aeroplane.

That didn’t stop now-former Vlambeer man Rami Ismail from trying, though, so he set up a stream, invited people to come watch/fly and they did just that.

if you’ve never seen one of these before, a “Twitch plays” means that folks watching from home can input game commands into Twitch chat, and these are translated into in-game responses. So in this case someone typing “!throttleset 100″ would set the aircraft’s throttle to 100.

Taking off in Slovenia, the crew not only survived the initial departure, but then somehow managed to pull off a barrel roll over the ocean (in absolutely hair-raising fashion), before then coming back in and landing successfully!

