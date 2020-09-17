Two New Monster Hunter Games Coming To Nintendo Switch

Nintendo kicked off its third-party showcase today with the reveal of a big new Monster Hunter game from Capcom coming to the Nintendo Switch. It’s called Monster Hunter Rise.
A trailer showed off classic Monster Hunter battling with giant swords, lots of thrashing of huge creatures and a hunt for a big beast called Magnamalo.
Release date: March 26, 2021.
But wait!
They then announced another: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Slated for Summer 2021.
Screenshot: Capcom
