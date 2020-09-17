Two New Monster Hunter Games Coming To Nintendo Switch

See Games Differently

Stephen Totilo

Published 41 mins ago: September 18, 2020 at 12:04 am -
Filed to:nintendo switch
Nintendo kicked off its third-party showcase today with the reveal of a big new Monster Hunter game from Capcom coming to the Nintendo Switch. It’s called Monster Hunter Rise.

A trailer showed off classic Monster Hunter battling with giant swords, lots of thrashing of huge creatures and a hunt for a big beast called Magnamalo.

Release date: March 26, 2021.

But wait!

They then announced another: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Slated for Summer 2021.

