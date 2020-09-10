Ubisoft Shows Off Immortals, The Game That Used To be Gods & Monsters

Today during Ubisoft Forward, the publisher revealed a new trailer for Immortals: Fenyx Rising. Originally announced back in 2019 as Gods & Monsters, the game has a new name and art style. It’s out on December 3, 2020.

Alongside a new trailer, Ubisoft released a video showing off gameplay of the upcoming open-world game which is set in the ancient Greek world. Players will create their own custom characters and earn new powers and gear.

An earlier version of the game accidentally leaked on Google Stadia earlier this year, though Ubisoft clarified that this version of the game, which looked a lot like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, was not a final build and that the game had changed a lot.

The game comes from Ubisoft Quebec. Two senior members of the studio who had worked on the game had been accused of fostering bullying at the studio, according to a report in Gamasutra. Ubisoft did not address those allegations in Gamasutra’s story nor in a follow-up request for comment from Kotaku this week. Today’s re-debut of the game wasn’t hosted by the people named in that article but instead by game director Scott Phillips, who helped lead development of the games Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Before today’s event, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot was featured in a video from the publisher in which he apologised for misconduct that has occurred at the company. A similar thing happened a day before the last Ubisoft Forward after the resignation of Ubisoft’s chief creative officer and other key figures within the company following a wave of allegations and reporting in July.