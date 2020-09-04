Ubisoft’s Immortals Fenyx Rising Comes Out This Year, According To Leaked Xbox Listing

Based on a now-deleted Xbox listing that went live overnight, it looks like Immortals Fenyx Rising, formerly known as Gods & Monsters, will be out on December 3 of this year.

The listing, screenshots of which were shared online by Twitter user Wario64, shows new art for the game, alongside its new title, which Ubisoft announced a few days ago. The listing also says the Xbox One version of the game will support Smart Delivery, meaning it can be automatically upgraded to the Xbox Series X version for free.

Ubisoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During a call with investors back in February, Ubisoft executives said the publisher would be releasing five major games through March 2021, including Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters and Rainbow Six: Quarantine, one of which wouldn’t be coming out until next year.

Immortals Fenyx Rising was also temporarily playable on Stadia earlier this year when an E3 2019 demo of the game mistakenly went live on Google’s video game streaming platform. A spokesperson for Ubisoft at the time told Kotaku to expect a re-debut of the game later in the summer. We now know that will take place at the company’s second “Forward” showcase on September 10.

In addition to next-gen platforms, Immortals Fenyx Rising is also coming to PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.