Watch The Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 And 3080 GPU Launch Here

What does next-gen ray-tracing look like? Can the RTX 3090 run Flight Simulator in 4K at 60fps — and maybe Cyberpunk 2077 as well? We’re about to find out, with Nvidia launching their Ampere-based RTX 3090, 3080 and possibly the 3070 GPUs in less than 24 hours.

The whole event kicks off at September 2, 2:00am AEST / 4:00am NZST / midnight AWST / 1:30am ACST. It’s going to be focusing on desktop GPUs, so no next-gen laptop offerings, and the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 are likely to be the biggest drawcards.

And when talking about the RTX 3090, expect to hear a lot about ray-tracing performance. An alleged performance slide from the show reportedly leaked out from Yuten01 on Twitter, comparing the ray-traced performance of the RTX 3090 against the RTX 2080 Ti with all ray-tracing effects enabled:

I would take “Ultra” settings here as to mean Ultra in terms of ray-tracing performance. In the context of Control, medium ray-tracing settings means ray-traced reflections and transparent reflections, but not debris, contact shadows and indirect diffuse lighting.

The image of the GPU looks pretty on point as well, especially since it showcased the V-shaped design that Nvidia teased last week. There’s no shot of the new 12-pin connector, but the design of front-facing fan, the V-shape and the small grill all match the close-up here.

For Minecraft RTX, the slide here is an indication of just how taxing ray-tracing still is. Even with a 2080 Ti, Minecraft RTX runs at just under 22fps average at 4K. So a doubling of performance here still wouldn’t be the buttery smooth 60fps — and certainly not into the triple digits — that most people would be hoping for. Control runs a hell of a lot better, mind you, and seeing that with all the bells and whistles enabled should be an absolute blast.

To watch the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 launch — if that’s the naming convention Nvidia still rolls with, since they love trolling people at the last minute — you’ll have to tune into the official GeForce website. There’s no Twitch or YouTube link just yet, but if one pops up, I’ll add the embed to this post.

Who’s staying up — or waking up early — to see what the new RTX cards can do?