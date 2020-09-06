Watch Tony Hawk Collect S-K-A-T-E In Real Life

Normally, you won’t find floating letters hanging around skateparks waiting to be collected. But yesterday, Tony Hawk encountered this strange scenario and he did what anyone who’s played Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater would do: He collected S-K-A-T-E.

Went to skate yesterday and was surprised to find my ramp turned into a real-life @TonyHawkTheGame challenge. Thanks to my staff for the thoughtful gift, and thanks to all of you that got the game this weekend. Hope you’re enjoying it as much as I enjoyed the development process. pic.twitter.com/i7jDhnJeG1 — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) September 5, 2020

I’m happy to see he collected the letters in the correct order. Sure, like in the games, you can technically get them out of order, but who would do that? Monsters.

After collecting the letters his staff presented him with a secret tape. This might be the easiest secret tape location I’ve ever seen. The tape came with a message from his staff congratulating him on the launch of the newest Tony Hawk game.

In celebration of @TonyHawkTheGame release, I got to skate the warehouse IRL. Check out @VANS_66 YouTube channel for behind-the-scenes footage of this shoot.

????: @RoughFrancis – “Deathwire” pic.twitter.com/ijxBSswQ8f — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) September 4, 2020

Mr. Hawk also recently did some skating in a real-life version of the famous Warehouse level found in the original game. Though while his tricks were impressive in both videos, I think he has a long way to go if he wants to beat the high score challenges for either area.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2: The Kotaku Review Let’s just get this out of the way: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is a masterpiece. In perfectly mimicking the iconic skateboarding series’ first two outings, this remaster gives me everything I could ever want out of a game. I am dumbfounded by there somehow being something so good and... Read more