We Still Have Questions About Spider-Man On PS5

Every generational shift in video games brings with it a lot of questions about how it will affect the people who play video games, especially as the lines between generations become blurred due to backwards compatibility and upgraded editions of past games. With PlayStation 5 waiting in the wings, there are still a lot of questions surrounding Marvel’s Spider-Man, its remaster, and its sequel.

First, let’s start with what we do know. Spider-Man, originally released by Insomniac Games in 2018, is getting the remaster treatment on PlayStation 5. It will be included in the deluxe edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales on November 12, the second game in the nascent web-slinging franchise. Insomniac promises that this version will include improved animation as well as fancy-sounding upgrades like ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows rather than being a “simple up-res.”

Folks who purchase the PlayStation 4 version of Miles Morales will also get Miles Morales for PlayStation 5, but it’s unclear if this means the standard or deluxe edition. It also hasn’t been explained if there will be an upgrade path to Spider-Man Remastered for those who already own the original game on PlayStation 4. This has been a huge sticking point for fans online, especially with contemporary games like Destiny 2, Doom Eternal, and Marvel’s Avengers all receiving free upgrades to PlayStation 5.

We also don’t know if Spider-Man Remastered will be available to purchase on its own. The deluxe edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be one of a handful of games that will cost $US70 ($97) at launch. But by subtracting the $US50 ($69) price tag of the standard edition, one can assume Remastered might run players as little as $US20 ($28), a far cry from the combined sticker price and much more affordable should someone only want the PlayStation 5 version of the older game.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Man Remastered are two of the biggest releases in the PlayStation 5’s relatively shallow launch lineup. But these lingering questions have people scratching their heads. As it’s going to take at least half a grand to even play these games on PlayStation 5, let’s hope the confusion is cleared up sooner rather than later.

Kotaku has contacted both Sony and Insomniac about these sticking points, but did not hear back before publication.