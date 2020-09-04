What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Let’s be honest. The weekend is for sleeping as much as possible while still doing enough to have something interesting to talk about on Monday. Reading books. Watching television. Maybe even playing some of them video games.

Along with my ongoing playthrough of Marvel’s Avengers, now in multiplayer, my rare waking moments this weekend will involve World’s End Club on Apple Arcade, the new game from Danganronpa writer Kazutaka Kodaka. It’s about a group of 12 children on a puzzle platforming adventure that’s sure to take weird turns, because Kazutaka Kodaka. The game used to be known as Death March Club. Happy!

There’s a Switch version of the game coming out in the spring of 2021. Me, I am not much of a waiter.

So, what are you playing this weekend?