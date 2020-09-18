What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Well, I’m pooped. It’s been a massive week in games between all the excitement of the PlayStation 5 announcement and Nintendo’s Direct Mini last night. We’re finishing up the week with some new Cyberpunk 2077 updates on Saturday and then we’re back into the next gen news sprint. It’s crazy there’s only two months left to go until we throw our PlayStation 4s and Xbox Ones out the window for the brand new models. (Do not do this. At the very least, check if there’s anyone below.)

How’s everyone going? Planning on settling down with a good game this weekend? There’s plenty of stuff to choose from.

Personally, I’m about to duck out and grab a copy of Super Mario 3D All-Stars. I thoroughly believe Super Mario 64 is one of the greatest games ever made, so I’m keen to get stuck in with an all-time favourite. I’ve never actually played Super Mario Sunshine or Super Mario Galaxy, but they’ve both been on my list for an unfathomable amount of time so I’m also keen to plow through those as well.

Also on my list is Hades, the mythological rogue-like set in the Underworld. It’s just landed on Nintendo Switch and it was an instant purchase for me. Technically I already own the game on PC, but it’s so much easier to dive in with Switch games when you can pop on some TV in the background and get started.

There’s also so many other games I want to get to. It’s fairly quiet this time of year (the quiet before the storm) but there’s still plenty of fantastic gems running around. WWE 2K Battlegrounds is another one on my radar. It looks like a heap of fun and I’m really digging the funky big-head style of the game. I’m not a huge fan of the mainline WWE 2K games but I do love my wrestling, so I’m keen to give that a try, too.

So, what are you playing? Jump into the comments and tell everyone about your weekend plans.