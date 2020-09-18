See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Published 1 hour ago: September 18, 2020 at 11:19 am -
Well, I’m pooped. It’s been a massive week in games between all the excitement of the PlayStation 5 announcement and Nintendo’s Direct Mini last night. We’re finishing up the week with some new Cyberpunk 2077 updates on Saturday and then we’re back into the next gen news sprint. It’s crazy there’s only two months left to go until we throw our PlayStation 4s and Xbox Ones out the window for the brand new models. (Do not do this. At the very least, check if there’s anyone below.)

How’s everyone going? Planning on settling down with a good game this weekend? There’s plenty of stuff to choose from.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: The Kotaku Review

Personally, I’m about to duck out and grab a copy of Super Mario 3D All-Stars. I thoroughly believe Super Mario 64 is one of the greatest games ever made, so I’m keen to get stuck in with an all-time favourite. I’ve never actually played Super Mario Sunshine or Super Mario Galaxy, but they’ve both been on my list for an unfathomable amount of time so I’m also keen to plow through those as well.

Tips For Playing Hades

Also on my list is Hades, the mythological rogue-like set in the Underworld. It’s just landed on Nintendo Switch and it was an instant purchase for me. Technically I already own the game on PC, but it’s so much easier to dive in with Switch games when you can pop on some TV in the background and get started.

There’s also so many other games I want to get to. It’s fairly quiet this time of year (the quiet before the storm) but there’s still plenty of fantastic gems running around. WWE 2K Battlegrounds is another one on my radar. It looks like a heap of fun and I’m really digging the funky big-head style of the game. I’m not a huge fan of the mainline WWE 2K games but I do love my wrestling, so I’m keen to give that a try, too.

So, what are you playing? Jump into the comments and tell everyone about your weekend plans.

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

Comments

  • Warframe. Satisfying video game comfort food.

    The last act of Tsushima left me too shook to properly complete, I’m partway through RE2 but can only play it when my partner is asleep (night-time with headphones!), Ringfit is more of a (fun!) chore than a game, and all the worthy indies I had installed have kind of lost their lustre thanks to my scheduling not really allowing multiple solid uninterrupted hours of play. A kind of ennui setting in, there.

    Shifting to movies/TV instead of chasing more bite-sized game session experiences (Mind Control Delete was fantastic for this, though), til things improve. Some FOMO involved: the complete disappearance of my too-long-procrastinated ‘next thing to watch I swear’ Spiderverse from ALL Australian-accessible streaming subscriptions has got me looking to go clean up my video watch-lists while they’re still available, so there’s no regrets.

    …Right after I’m done pirating Spiderverse.

    Reply

    • Ooh piracy, very spicy.

      I was so dedicated to Ring Fit when WFH started and now I haven’t played it in months. I wish you luck!

      Reply

  • I have some of the DLC of Rise of the tomb raider to play, then i assume ill play Shadow as ive been playing those games for the first time.
    Really solid games, slightly a bit annoyed that they didnt make a 4th and instead made Avengers, i hate live service games.

    Reply

  • PSO2 mainly as I want to get my Bouncer class to level 80 (73 atm) and finish Ep 4’s story. To take a break from the grind and cut loose though I’ll also be slotting in some good old mayhem with Saints Row 3 Remastered.

    Reply

