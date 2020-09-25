See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Alex Walker

Image: Microsoft Flight Simulator

The weekend is a sacred time, especially if it’s marking the beginning of a well-deserved break.

I’ve been staying with my parents for the last fortnight, helping them out while my Mum underwent (and recovered from) pretty serious surgery. On top of Xbox preorders dropping out of nowhere this week, and then PlayStation the week prior, it’s been a long couple of weeks.

So, I’m really looking forward to some time off. I’ll get precisely a week with my fiancee, which is nice because we don’t often get to take time off together.

The weekend really isn’t much of a time for video games, or at least not in my instance. I haven’t seen her in a while, so I imagine we’ll be out doing things — maybe hitting up the beach if it’s not too cold, enjoying some movies, going for a road trip, and just unwinding as much as possible for the mania that October and November will bring.

At some point, however, we’re gonna hit up a few board games. One of our friends is arranging a Twilight Imperium day, which seems funny to me, because everything I know about that game suggests that we will one million per cent not be finished in a single day. But we’ll probably be very tanked by the end of it.

At some point, I’ll want to finish one of the bush trips I was doing in Microsoft Flight Simulator — there’s something wonderfully cathartic about those. I’ve also got a couple of books to finish reading too, and I’m working my way through The Expanse again.

What are you playing this weekend?

About the Author

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

