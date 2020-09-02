Xbox Game Pass Will Let You Play Crusader Kings 3 In Australia

Xbox Game Pass’ September line-up is absolutely killer. It boasts titles like Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, World War Z, the next chapters of Dontnod’s Tell Me Why, Jackbox Party Pack 4 and Disgaea 4 — and despite the classification issues, it includes Crusader Kings 3 too.

Crusader Kings 3 is interesting, since the game currently can’t be sold in Australia. Even the official Xbox app notes that Game Pass users can install and play the game — you just can’t buy it:

You won’t find Crusader Kings 3 on the Xbox app’s front page or through searching, however. The app only returns a result for the Crusader Kings 3 Expansion Pass — which you can buy for $52.45, even though you can’t buy the game. There’s a small hyperlink for CK3 at the bottom of the Expansion Pass’s store listing, and from there you’ll be able to download and install CK3 on your PC.

The reasons why you can’t buy the game are currently unclear but it’s likely related to local classification. When Kotaku Australia asked for comment about the situation, a Microsoft spokesperson deferred comment to Paradox Interactive.

Paradox Interactive is actively working on letting Australians buy Crusader Kings 3 directly, but they can’t explain why it’s not available for sale:

Up to this point, we’ve been handling the ratings classification issue through an intermediary body, not the classification board directly. We don’t have any more details to share, I’m afraid, since a lot of this process has to, necessarily, be kept between the parties involved. We hope that things will be resolved soon, so our Australian audience can enjoy Crusader Kings III.

Here’s everything else you’ll gain access to on Xbox Game Pass in September:

The Jackbox Party Pack (Console) – September 3

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Console + PC) – September 3

Tell Me Why: Chapter Two (Console + PC) – September 3

Touhou Luna Nights (Console + PC) – September 3

World War Z (PC) – September 3

Star Renegades (PC) – September 8

Disgaea 4 Complete+ (PC) – September 10

Hotshot Racing (Console) – September 10

Tell Me Why: Chapter Three (Console + PC) – September 10

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken is also coming to Xbox Game Pass for consoles, but the release date is listed as ‘Coming Soon’. Check back for more info as we learn it.

