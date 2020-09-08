The Xbox Series S Is Launching On November 10

And, if we’re being honest, it won’t be just the Xbox Series S that launches on that day.

After leaks forced Microsoft’s hand yesterday, the company finally released the official “reveal” trailer for their upcoming digital-only next-gen console. A key note in the video is that it’ll be launching on November 10, which is a Tuesday locally.

The video also contains more details about what the cut-down $US299 console will contain:

Custom NVMe SSD drive

Seamless game switching

Up to 1440p/120fps support, dependent on the game

Variable refresh rate support

Variable rate shading

DirectX Raytracing support

60% smaller than the upcoming Xbox Series X

You can watch the full sizzle reel below.

We’re still waiting for full confirmation on the Australian price for the Xbox Series S. I asked Microsoft this morning about the local RRP, and was told there was “nothing additional to share on local pricing at this stage,” which is honestly pretty weird given that the international pricing has been confirmed. But we’ve seen weirder things in 2020.

$449 or $499 is looking like the safest bet at this point, factoring in GST, shipping, forex calculations and likely margins, but you never know.