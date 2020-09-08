See Games Differently

The Xbox Series S Leaks With Supposed $US299 Price

Image: Brad Sams

So the first supposed shot of what the Xbox Series S has finally been revealed. It, uh, looks interesting.

A shot of the Xbox Series S has been published and confirmed by Microsoft insider Brad Sams, and it’s … it’s hard to get past that massive vent. The pricing’s intriguing in that it’s supposedly being pitched at $US299, but what’s most eye-striking here is really the design.

You’ll be able to lay it down horizontally, and you can see the left hand side has a single USB port and the wireless connection button. This is the discless version of the next-gen Xboxes, although I’m not sure how Microsoft ended up taking inspiration from a subwoofer.

We’re still waiting for Microsoft to actually talk about the Xbox Series S — they’ve even mentioned it on official packaging, despite never actually showing off the console in the flesh.

Surely, surely, we couldn’t go another month without Microsoft and Xbox actually revealing how much these new next-gen consoles cost. I’m still liking the space-age design of the PS5 so far, and I’m curious to see what they do with their digital-only edition as well.

$US299 is going to be a tough launch price to beat, especially with the value of Xbox Game Pass. That’s a killer argument for anyone who doesn’t care or can’t upgrade to 4K. And given the past few Xbox launches, that’d make $399 or even $349 a likely price for the Xbox Series S in Australia.

As for the Xbox Series X? Still no idea, but I’m betting on $699 being the target. It seems about right with what Australians are likely to pay, and it makes even more sense now looking at the Xbox Series S pricing. Of course, Microsoft could do everyone a solid and actually announce the damn pricing. You too, Sony.

  • While PS5 sure is kinda crazy, and I am still not sure it I like the look of it, I love that it is a work of art, I love that they have taken a risk. Both these Xboxs on the other hand just look so um uninspired.

      • I like the Xbox designs over the PS5, but then I’d prefer something that blends in with my other tech rather than standing out.

        • Only reason I’m hesitant to move to xbox this gen is I’ve invested a bit in PS4 games and would prefer to use the BC. But then Gamepass … hmmm, decisions, decisions.

          P.s. Would love for the edit post function to make a comeback

          • I’m solving the GamePass massive value temptation by having the PC version which is ultracheap and allows me to have a machine handling all the amazing PC exclusives available on other storefronts.

            I’ll probably eventually grab a nextbox at some point, but I can’t find much reason to inside the next couple years. Not when the PS5 is a guaranteed purchase (exclusives+backward compatibility) and as mentioned, I have a PC.

            It’s definitely a third place priority at the moment.

