Here’s The Australian Xbox Series S And X Price, Release Date [Update]

Finally, the pricing has been confirmed.
The Xbox Series S, as many expected, is coming in at $499 Australian. Its local release date will be the same internationally on November 10.
But the real surprise here is the slight drop on the Xbox Series X. As I predicted, Microsoft have opted to go for the slightly lower end of the scale. While the console is priced internationally at $US499, it’s going to be sold for $749 in Australia. The Xbox Series X will be available on November 10 as well.
Preorders are opening pretty soon too, on September 22.
That’s only about $60 more than the currency conversion from USD, so pretty fair from Microsoft’s part.
Xbox Series S And X: Australian Pricing, Release Date
This is the tweet…
Xbox Series X: AU$749/NZ$799 (RRP)
Xbox Series S: AU$499/NZ$549 (RRP)
Release date: November 10
Pre-order starts September 22: https://t.co/TL11A4LJYn | #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/CHvmqSfIF6
— Xbox ANZ (@XboxANZ) September 9, 2020
An added bonus is that Xbox Game Pass will now include EA Play — meaning that games like FIFA, Battlefront 2 and the entire EA streamable library will be accessible through your Game Pass subscription.
It’ll also be available on PC, too, which is huge.
Another note in the official release from Microsoft was pricing on Xbox All Access, which is currently offered in Australia through Telstra.
Xbox All Access: Australian Pricing
The official Australian pricing for Xbox All Access is pretty reasonable. If you are happy paying off a console for 2 years, the Xbox Series S will cost $33 a month, or $792 over the term.
If you want an Xbox Series X, it’ll cost $46 a month, totalling $1104 over 24 months. The Xbox One S is currently offered through Telstra, although there’s no options or more details on whether other carriers will offer the Xbox Series S/X plans.
A blog post from Phil Spencer also outlined more details about the Xbox Series S. Watch Dogs: Legion, Tetris Effect: Connected and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are all listed as day one games, along with Gears Tactics (which isn’t out on consoles yet, but released on PC in April).
The Xbox will also get Dolby Vision support for gaming — ahead of Sony, from the way it reads — but only in 2021:
When Xbox Series X and Series S launches this November, it will herald a new generation of game experiences. Optimised games for Xbox Series X and Series S coming this year are built to take full advantage of our fastest consoles ever. On day one you will be the first to enjoy next-gen versions of the most anticipated games of the year such as Gears Tactics, Tetris Effect: Connected and Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. Ubisoft is known for leveraging new technologies and the power of new hardware to deliver groundbreaking games, and we think you’ll be blown away by the experience you’ll have playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion on Xbox.
Xbox Series S is designed around the same technology that will make these games and so many others look and feel incredible. In speaking to game developers, we identified the areas that are most difficult to scale effectively, including the CPU and I/O, and made it easy to include Xbox Series S for developers who are targeting their experiences for Xbox Series X.
Powered by the Xbox Velocity Architecture, you can expect the same benefits from Xbox Series S such as faster load times and Quick Resume. Xbox Series S also supports all the same next gen features including HDMI 2.1, frame rates up to 120fps, DirectX Raytracing and Variable Rate Shading. It will also support Spatial Sound, including Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision via streaming media apps like Disney+, Vudu and Netflix at launch. Plus: Dolby Vision support for gaming will come first to our next-gen Xbox consoles in 2021.
And the new Xbox consoles are also the only next-generation, backward-compatible consoles that allow you to play thousands of games from four generations better than ever before, and empower you to play with friends wherever you want across your console, PC, and mobile device.