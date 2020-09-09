Here’s The Australian Xbox Series S And X Price, Release Date [Update]

Finally, the pricing has been confirmed.

The Xbox Series S, as many expected, is coming in at $499 Australian. Its local release date will be the same internationally on November 10.

But the real surprise here is the slight drop on the Xbox Series X. As I predicted, Microsoft have opted to go for the slightly lower end of the scale. While the console is priced internationally at $US499, it’s going to be sold for $749 in Australia. The Xbox Series X will be available on November 10 as well.

Preorders are opening pretty soon too, on September 22.

That’s only about $60 more than the currency conversion from USD, so pretty fair from Microsoft’s part.

Xbox Series S And X: Australian Pricing, Release Date

This is the tweet… Xbox Series X: AU$749/NZ$799 (RRP) Xbox Series S: AU$499/NZ$549 (RRP) Release date: November 10 Pre-order starts September 22: https://t.co/TL11A4LJYn | #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/CHvmqSfIF6 — Xbox ANZ (@XboxANZ) September 9, 2020

An added bonus is that Xbox Game Pass will now include EA Play — meaning that games like FIFA, Battlefront 2 and the entire EA streamable library will be accessible through your Game Pass subscription.

It’ll also be available on PC, too, which is huge.

Another note in the official release from Microsoft was pricing on Xbox All Access, which is currently offered in Australia through Telstra.

Xbox All Access: Australian Pricing

The official Australian pricing for Xbox All Access is pretty reasonable. If you are happy paying off a console for 2 years, the Xbox Series S will cost $33 a month, or $792 over the term.

If you want an Xbox Series X, it’ll cost $46 a month, totalling $1104 over 24 months. The Xbox One S is currently offered through Telstra, although there’s no options or more details on whether other carriers will offer the Xbox Series S/X plans.

A blog post from Phil Spencer also outlined more details about the Xbox Series S. Watch Dogs: Legion, Tetris Effect: Connected and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are all listed as day one games, along with Gears Tactics (which isn’t out on consoles yet, but released on PC in April).

The Xbox will also get Dolby Vision support for gaming — ahead of Sony, from the way it reads — but only in 2021: