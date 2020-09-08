See Games Differently

Xbox Series X Reportedly Gets Official US Price, Release Date

Leah Williams

Published 1 hour ago: September 8, 2020 at 2:20 pm -
The top of the Xbox Series X. (Image: Microsoft)
After an earlier leak seemingly revealed the design and pricing of the Xbox Series S, new information has come to light reportedly revealing the U.S. price and set release date for the Xbox Series X.

According to Windows Central, who cite unconfirmed sources, the Xbox Series X will cost $US499 ($685) and launch on November 10, 2020. As of writing, the source for these claims is unknown so it’s important to take this news with a grain of salt. The Windows Central report claims the console will be available for $US35 ($48) per month via the Xbox All Access financing scheme, with the Xbox Series S costing $US25 ($34) per month.

Should this pricing turn out to be legitimate, this likely means Australians are in for a $699-$749 local price point. While it’s not the $1,000+ mark some feared, it’s still fairly hefty amount for a console currently lacking a stellar launch line-up.

The Xbox Series S is much cheaper though, with a reported $US200 difference between them. At around $450 (should the pricing be officially confirmed), the Xbox Series S would be a much more appealing prospect for those on a budget.

These prices are marginally more expensive than the previous console generation, as should be expected of any new technology. With new ray tracing capabilities, faster loading speeds and crisper graphics, the Xbox Series X and S boast impressive capabilities for next gen games.

Options for financing via Xbox All Access are currently available in Australia for the Xbox One S and Xbox One X via Telstra, and it’s already confirmed similar deals will be offered for the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X locally.

As of writing, we have no official confirmation this pricing is legitimate, so stay tuned for more.

Kotaku Australia has reached out to Microsoft to confirm the newly reported Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pricing. Should we recieve comment, we’ll update this post.

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

Comments

  • I think USD299 for the S will equate to AUD499, as with GST even on today’s exchange rate it bumps just past $450, which I think will push to $499 to take currency fluctuation into account.

  • And USD499 = AUD757 with GST today, and the Aussie dollar is riding high at 73cents.

    I reckon it will be AUD799 here, which is better than $999 but a big chunk of change.

  • I know it makes sense to do a US dollar to AU conversion here but thats not how it works. Currently the xbox one x is $399US and i got mine a while ago for $499 AU.

    My guess is $650 – $700 AU for the new series X. The exact cost of the one x when it was released.

  • Heh. What this is all telling me is that by the end of the week we’ll probably also have PS5 pricing, and my inbox is going to fill up with advice from all the retailers whose mailing lists I registered with to express interest in preordering.

