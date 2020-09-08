Xbox Series X Reportedly Gets Official US Price, Release Date

After an earlier leak seemingly revealed the design and pricing of the Xbox Series S, new information has come to light reportedly revealing the U.S. price and set release date for the Xbox Series X.

According to Windows Central, who cite unconfirmed sources, the Xbox Series X will cost $US499 ($685) and launch on November 10, 2020. As of writing, the source for these claims is unknown so it’s important to take this news with a grain of salt. The Windows Central report claims the console will be available for $US35 ($48) per month via the Xbox All Access financing scheme, with the Xbox Series S costing $US25 ($34) per month.

Should this pricing turn out to be legitimate, this likely means Australians are in for a $699-$749 local price point. While it’s not the $1,000+ mark some feared, it’s still fairly hefty amount for a console currently lacking a stellar launch line-up.

The Xbox Series S is much cheaper though, with a reported $US200 difference between them. At around $450 (should the pricing be officially confirmed), the Xbox Series S would be a much more appealing prospect for those on a budget.

These prices are marginally more expensive than the previous console generation, as should be expected of any new technology. With new ray tracing capabilities, faster loading speeds and crisper graphics, the Xbox Series X and S boast impressive capabilities for next gen games.

Options for financing via Xbox All Access are currently available in Australia for the Xbox One S and Xbox One X via Telstra, and it’s already confirmed similar deals will be offered for the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X locally.

As of writing, we have no official confirmation this pricing is legitimate, so stay tuned for more.

Kotaku Australia has reached out to Microsoft to confirm the newly reported Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pricing. Should we recieve comment, we’ll update this post.