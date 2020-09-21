Xbox Controllers Get New Rechargeable Batteries, And A Sick New Blue Colour

If you can’t stand Microsoft’s preference for batteries in their controllers, then there’s a couple of bits of good news this morning. First, there’s a new USB-C rechargeable battery pack for the upcoming refresh of the Xbox Series S/X stock controllers. And as a nice touch, you can now get the base Xbox controller in a very cool-looking “Shock Blue”.

The new hue, pictured above, was announced earlier this morning on the Xbox Wire along with a new USB-C cable/battery bundle. It’s not quite the same earth-shattering news as going to the store to buy TikTok and walking out with Todd Howard and Fallout, but it’s still a nice touch for those who prefer rechargeable batteries for their controllers.

Australian pricing on the new options are pretty decent as well. The base Xbox white/black controller refreshes land at a standard price — $89.95 — while the new blue option is only a few bucks more:

Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black/Robot White – AUD $89.95| NZD $99.95

Xbox Wireless Controller Shock Blue – AUD $94.95 | NZD $109.95

Xbox Play and Charge Kit – AUD $29.95 | NZD $39.95

All three versions of the next-gen Xbox controller will be available from November 10, although it’s worth stressing that all your existing Xbox accessories will work with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S just fine. If you do want an upgrade, however, they’ll be available for preorder later today.

As an added note, Microsoft says that it’ll take four hours to fully charge the new rechargeable battery “before, after or while you play”. It doesn’t mention how many hours you’ll get from a single charge, however.

For more info about the Xbox accessories and where you can get the next-gen consoles, Leah’s got all the info you need here.