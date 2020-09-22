See Games Differently

You Can Grab Cyberpunk 2077 For $29 (When Trading 2 Games)

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: September 23, 2020 at 7:17 am -
Filed to:au
cyberpunk 2077eb games
cyberpunk 2077
Image: CD Projekt Red

If you want Cyberpunk 2077 for the cheapest possible price, this is about as good as it’ll get.

EB Games has sent emails out early Wednesday morning announcing that they’ll part with copies of CD Projekt Red’s sci-fi RPG for $29. To get the deal, however, you’ll have to trade in 2 selected games from titles that are worth at least $10 or more.

The deal’s only available with the Day One edition of the game, which is just basically the first round of physical stock for the game. There’s some bonus physical goods if you’re into that — a map of Night City, some stickers, a reversible cover for collectors and more.

Users on OzBargain have reported that Spider-Man, Days Gone and Shadow of the Tomb Raider are sufficient to qualify here. You can get the trade-in deal with the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 as well, although you’ll have to be trading in console games for the deal to work. EB’s PC version of the game also won’t come with a physical disc — the page notes that “this product is a digital redemption code and is physically shipped to you.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is likely to spark some massive competition amongst all the retailers, so it’s not surprising to see EB pull out a deal like this. The marketing for Cyberpunk wasn’t scheduled to really kick off until next month, so I’m keen to see how everyone else starts to respond — and whether Aussie retailers engage in some Fallout 4-style discounting.

 

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.