You Can Now ‘Build’ LEGO On Your Own Clothes, Thanks To Levi’s

In a year that’s already served us plenty of surprises, it should come as little surprise that Lego is getting into the clothing business with Levi’s.

The two brands have announced they’re linking up to release some limited-edition customisable clothing, available from October 1.

What makes it customisable?, I hear you yell. Well, the garments have a little Lego plate sewn into various areas, depending on the design, which you can add Lego block designs to.

You can wear it with just the plain base plate, which comes in yellow, red, green, blue, white and black, or add little sketches into it. The fashion world is ready to be set ablaze by your Lego creativity.

The customisable lineup includes the classics, such as the Levi’s Trucker Jacket, Levi’s 501 ’93 jeans, as well as a bunch of trendy hoodies, crewneck sweatshirts, bags and accessories.

As mentioned, the clothes will be available from the start of October and can be nabbed from Levi’s physical and online stores as well as Glue stores. Prices start from $39.95.