See Games Differently

You Can Travel To Japan Soon, Maybe, Kind Of, Fingers Crossed

1

Alice Clarke

Published 1 hour ago: September 29, 2020 at 5:50 pm -
Filed to:japan
tourismtravel
Mount Fuji with a nice purple sky as a backdrop

Good news folks, Japan is about to open its borders to Australians! Well, kind of. Mostly. It’s complicated.

The Nikkei Asian Review has reported that Japan is considering gradually lifting their current overseas travel alerts for some countries.

As it stands now, 159 countries are considered “level 3” by the Japanese government. Level 3 sounds nice, but it is the diplomatic equivalent of “Ew, David”. Their travel advice warnings on infectious disease go to four, which they currently aren’t applying to any country.

While the very infected USA, India and Brazil are most definitely going to stay at level 3 “recommendation to defer all travel”, Japan is considering putting some countries down to level 2. Level 2 is merely “recommendation to consider whether or not to travel”.

To qualify for that level, there has to be a relatively low infection rate proportionate to the population. Given those stipulations, the lucky countries are likely to include Australia, Vietnam, New Zealand, Brunei and Belgium.

That doesn’t mean it’ll be a free for all to travel. That’s only the advisory for Japanese citizens to travel, and they’re still being discouraged from going on holidays willy nilly. On return (and presumably visitors coming into the country) travellers will have to quarantine for two weeks there.

From October 1, Japan is opening itself up to travellers who plan to stay (and have permission to) for more than three months.

Of course, there are still a few more hurdles to jump over. The Australian Government has still banned citizens from leaving the country except on compassionate grounds, there are no flights, and Japan seems pretty far outside the 5km radius Melbournians are stuck in.

But this is a sign that things are starting to get back to normal, and soon we can start planning that trip to Japan we’ve always dreamed of.

Where do you want to travel first when the borders open?

READ MORE
Microsoft Flight Simulator's First Big Patch Brings Japan To Life
READ MORE
Japan's Latest Life-Sized Godzilla Is Coming Along Nicely

About the Author

Alice Clarke

Alice Clarke is a freelance journalist, producer and presenter, as well as co-curator of the PAX Aus Diversity Lounge. In her spare time she plays the drums, builds Lego, attempts to conquer the UK in Forza Horizon 4 and watches an unhealthy amount of television. Follow her on Twitter @Alicedkc.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • A year ago we booked a trip to Japan to see family, was to be the first trip overseas for the fam, then the plague hit, and STA went bust, and we lost the nearly ten grand.

    Was so looking forward to the Ghibli museum 🙁

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.