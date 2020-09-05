See Games Differently

You Ever Wonder What The Bottom Of Spider-Man’s Shoe Looks Like?

Zack Zwiezen

Published 4 hours ago: September 6, 2020 at 6:00 am -
This week on Snapshots we have a nice selection of screenshots from a wide variety of games. Some from Ghost of Tsushima, others from Spider-Man, and a few from some games we have never featured in this series before today. Exciting!

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Wesley Jacbos (Email) )

I realise some of you might not get the whole “bottom of an avatar’s shoe” joke. So here you go. Enjoy.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

