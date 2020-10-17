See Games Differently

2020 Caught Up To Ol’ Garfield

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: October 18, 2020 at 1:30 am -
Filed to:checkpoint
garfieldmorning checkpointnewstrailers
Image: Paws Inc / Kotaku
Image: Paws Inc / Kotaku

This week we watch Keanu Reeves have fun with motorcycles, check out an amazing video game collection in Japan, learn about upcoming DLC for Borderlands 3 and Avengers, hear more about the Bethesda deal from Xbox and say goodbye to Garfield. RIP.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Xbox Boss Phil Spencer On Series X Launch, Halo Infinite & Bethesda

There’s nothing normal about interviewing Xbox chief Phil Spencer these days.

Read more

A fantastic interview by Stephen, including some important questions about stuff like Xcloud, Bethesda, and the future of Xbox exclusives.

Japanese Farm Hides One Hell Of A Video Game Collection

I have seen some impressive game collections in my time, but few that can match either the scale or presentation of this one, which is basically sitting in the middle of some farm fields in Japan.

Read more

I aspire to have a garage filled with cool shit that I can bring people to and then point at and go “Yeah…look at this shit!”

Dark Souls Player Drenched In Blood Every Time He Gets Hit

A YouTuber named Big Secret recently uploaded a video to his channel chronicling his adventures in building and using a contraption that sprays him with fake blood every time he gets hit in Dark Souls 3. I’m both fascinated and repulsed.

Read more

I’m not great a Soulsborne games, so I would be covered in so much blood that I might drown by the end of the first area.

Pet Fish Discovers Glitch In Pokémon Sapphire

A YouTuber’s pet betta fish accidentally stumbled into a rock duplication glitch in Pokémon Sapphire that doesn’t appear to have been previously reported.

Read more

Here’s a headline that is both amazing and hard to believe, and yet…

Tweets!

This is just incredible and makes me shake in fear over how much work went into creating something that seems so simple. Drawing in HTML sounds like a level in Hell.

Me, in the audience: Fuck, this is a WEIRD Fast and Furious sequel… I mean I don’t hate it, but…

I’ll stop following weird Garfield meme accounts on Twitter when I fucking die.

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.