2020 Caught Up To Ol’ Garfield

This week we watch Keanu Reeves have fun with motorcycles, check out an amazing video game collection in Japan, learn about upcoming DLC for Borderlands 3 and Avengers, hear more about the Bethesda deal from Xbox and say goodbye to Garfield. RIP.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

A fantastic interview by Stephen, including some important questions about stuff like Xcloud, Bethesda, and the future of Xbox exclusives.

Japanese Farm Hides One Hell Of A Video Game Collection I have seen some impressive game collections in my time, but few that can match either the scale or presentation of this one, which is basically sitting in the middle of some farm fields in Japan.

I aspire to have a garage filled with cool shit that I can bring people to and then point at and go “Yeah…look at this shit!”

Dark Souls Player Drenched In Blood Every Time He Gets Hit A YouTuber named Big Secret recently uploaded a video to his channel chronicling his adventures in building and using a contraption that sprays him with fake blood every time he gets hit in Dark Souls 3. I'm both fascinated and repulsed.

I’m not great a Soulsborne games, so I would be covered in so much blood that I might drown by the end of the first area.

Pet Fish Discovers Glitch In Pokémon Sapphire A YouTuber's pet betta fish accidentally stumbled into a rock duplication glitch in Pokémon Sapphire that doesn't appear to have been previously reported.

Here’s a headline that is both amazing and hard to believe, and yet…

New Pure CSS/HTML drawing. Made for Chrome. And this one you can alter without even using DevTools! No JS, no SVG. Inspired by video game character customization screens, and 90s couture.https://t.co/udsq9HWP12 pic.twitter.com/JupuIPyBjR — Diana Smith (@cyanharlow) October 12, 2020

This is just incredible and makes me shake in fear over how much work went into creating something that seems so simple. Drawing in HTML sounds like a level in Hell.

hamlet: to be, or not to be! schrödinger: this dude fuckin gets it — abs 🙂 (@tropicanapussy) October 15, 2020

Me, in the audience: Fuck, this is a WEIRD Fast and Furious sequel… I mean I don’t hate it, but…

I’ll stop following weird Garfield meme accounts on Twitter when I fucking die.

