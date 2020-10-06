6 Video Games Where Dressing Up Is Part of the Fun

Video games are a great way to explore unique worlds and test the limits of your abilities — but let’s be honest, they’re also about wearing cool outfits. Some games have taken this to the next level by featuring not just great outfits but also fantastic costumes.

Since Halloween is right around the corner, we decided to pay tribute to some of our favourite games that feature cool costumes and accessories. This is by no means a complete list, and we’d love to hear some of your favourite costume-filled games. Or heck, even the ones that just have fabulous clothes! I’m a huge sucker for the outfits in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, as well as all the Skyrim clothing mods (at least the ones that don’t involve excessive amounts of unnecessary nudity).

Yes I know this is also a furry thing. (Image: Electronic Arts)

The Sims

Starting things off with the Gold Standard: The Sims. This longstanding series has always been about creating unbelievably amazing (or horrific) homes and filling them with people in wild outfits and strange costumes. The Sims 4 has a huge collection of DLC content to expand your wardrobe, including the recently released Star Wars package. But sometimes you can’t beat a raccoon suit.

Showing off my outfit du jour. (Image: Nintendo)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Is there anything better than coming out of your house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons sporting an amazing outfit? How about an amazing costume? The Nintendo series has long been giving us adorable get-ups that we can show off to our island neighbours, as well as our friends, but I’ve got to give an extra shout-out to New Horizons for this month’s Halloween-related costumes and fun accessories. I’ve been buying up a storm, to the point where I don’t know which one I’ll wear on the actual holiday!

Saints Row 3 and 4

Saints Row might be the ridiculous, South Park-worshipping second-cousin of Grand Theft Auto, but the franchise has mastered the art of costuming. Every trip to a store in a Saints Row game is an adventure — especially the fourth game in the series, as it takes place in a simulation. There are no limits to the outfits you can wear while traipsing around the virtual Stilwater. You can be a werewolf, an alien, a pirate captain, a piece of broken code, even a talking toilet.

Oh hey looks it's that character played by that worst Chris. (Image: Epic Games)

Fortnite

I’ll admit that Fortnite is the one video game on this list that I don’t play, but I know that costumes (or “skins”) are a huge part of the appeal. It’s why Marvel, DC, Disney, and so many other companies have been creating specialty skins for the game. It’s not just about attacking your friends and strangers in the middle of an abandoned city — it’s about looking good while you do it.

Marvel Made Fortnite Canon and I Have Lost My Entire Mind Trying to make sense of comics continuity at the best of times requires offering up a tiny little part of your brain to be smushed to gooey smithereens in the mortar and pestle of comic book publishing tomfoolery. But friends, I fear trying to make sense of Marvel’s newest tango... Read more

Whatever I think it matches. (Image: Nintendo)

Super Mario Odyssey

I’ve been replaying Super Mario Galaxy, which has several fun outfits you can wear that give you special powers. But they don’t hold a candle to the plethora of costumes available in Super Mario Odyssey. In the game, Mario is given a magic hat that enhances his abilities — and it can transform into just about anything with the right outfit. You’ve got Mario as a cowboy, a chef, a clown, an astronaut, and so many others. At one point, you can even use Mario’s hat to turn him into a T-Rex. (Side note: I also love the outfits in Yoshi’s Crafted World.)

Cleopatra, Teen Wolf, and Thomas Jefferson walk into a turn-based combat situation. (Image: Double Fine Productions)

Costume Quest 1 and 2

These indie games from Double Fine Productions are in a league of their own because the costumes aren’t just part of the fun...they are the fun. Costume Quest is about a pair of siblings who run into some trouble while trick-or-treating and one of them has to save the other from a bunch of monsters. The sequel kicks things up a notch with a time-travelling dentist keen on destroying Halloween forever. What’s great about these games is not only are they centered around the spooky holiday but the costumes the kids collect and wear serve an important purpose: they give special abilities during combat.

Just don’t dress up as Candy Corn. No one wants to be Candy Corn.