Acer’s New Predator Gaming Monitors That Are Easy On The Eyes

Last night Acer announced that it is dramatically expanding its gaming monitor line-up with six new Predator and Nitro models.

The hero of the range will be the Acer Predator XB3 series, which sees three new monitors aimed at professional and enthusiast gamers. They come in FHD (1920×1080) or QHD (2560×1440) flavours with VESA DisplayHDR certification. From there, each of the three monitors specialise in different ways for different kinds of users.

Predator XB273U NV

This catchily named 27” monitor is all about being gentle on the eyes. It’s one of the first gaming monitors certified by Eyesafe, and uses strict management of high-energy wavelengths to filter out blue light without compromising on colour or performance. It also uses things like LightSense, AdaptiveLight, ColourSense and ProxiSense to measure the light around the monitor to automatically adjust the monitor’s brightness and colour temperatures to reduce eye strain.

On top of that it has an overclocked 170Hz refresh rate, wide viewing angles, and a 1ms response time. Of course, it wouldn’t be a gaming product without RGB, which can be synced to games and music.

Acer Predator XB253Q GW

This monitor is said to prioritise refresh rate over all else. It has a 24.5”, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, FHD IPS panel, and features a 0.5ms response time and an overclockable 280Hz refresh rate. It’s also got sync-able RBG lighting and an ergonomic stand.

Acer Predator XB323U GX

This 32” NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible QHD display has an overclockable 270Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time. It’s got 99% AdobeRGB coverage, and a VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, which means it features 8-bit image processing and local dimming. It’s also got an ergonomic stand.

Acer Predator X34 GS

If you’re still into curved screens, then this 34” UWQHD monitor has one of those. It’s got an Agile-Splendor IPS panel. It is NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible with 0.5ms response time and an overclockable 180Hz refresh rate. VESA DisplayHDR 400 makes the screen bright and sharp. Meanwhile, the 98% DCI-P3 spectrum coverage means the colours will look true and pretty. It’s also got two integrated 7-watt speakers, which is nice.

Meanwhile, for gamers on a budget, the Nitro series monitors offer what sounds like pretty decent gaming performance at a presumably lower price. Both are EyeSafe certified, which is good for the eyes. The Nitro XV272U KV is QHD with a 170Hz overlocked refresh rate. The Nitro XV272 LV is FHD with a 165Hz overclocked refresh rate.

Pricing and availability for most Acer Predator models is currently still a mystery, but the curved X34 GS will be available in Australia early next year. So, watch this space for more info as it comes.