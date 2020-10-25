Aerith’s Voice Actor, Cosplaying As Aerith

We’ve seen this before with Overwatch, but never with Final Fantasy!

This is Briana White, host of Strange Rebel Gaming and also the voice of Aerith in the Final Fantasy VII remake, cosplaying as...Aerith from Final Fantasy VII.

Briana isn’t normally a cosplayer, so here, the dress and ribbon were made by Final Fantasy cosplay specialist Lady Zero, while the make-up work was done by @helloiamkate.

All three photos, meanwhile, were taken by Martin Wong.