Akira Is About To Explode Back Into Australian Cinemas In 4K

NEO TOKYO IS ABOUT TO EXPLODE! Sorry, I had to do that, I’m sure you understand why. If you don’t, let me put it this way. For anime fans of a certain age, Akira is the classic that got them into the whole genre, and it’s back in Australian cinemas right now.

Akira is just a movie that keeps on giving, even 32 years after it made its debut. Has it really been that long? (It has, you’re getting old Alex, get on with it).

While like many kids of my generation I was raised on a healthy anime-by-stealth diet, otherwise known as all the classic titles that got a run on the ABC back in the day – shows like Astroboy, Mysterious Cities of Gold and the very heavily edited Gatchaman/Battle Of The Planets.

Still watching Akira back in the day was one of those pivotal moments in my own anime fandom, as well as my appreciation of cinema in general.

If you’ve never seen it, I could simply describe it as a dystopian science fiction film with strong elements body horror, but that truly wouldn’t be doing it justice. It’s genuinely one of those films that draws me in every time I see it with something new to appreciate. Which I believe is one of those defining terms for what we call “art”, really.

Akira truly is one of the absolutely essential anime movies, and while it’s been available to buy on physical media in Australia for some time now (here’s a copy on Amazon), it’s also getting a limited cinema run right now, including in 4K where the cinemas support it, according to local distributors Madman films.

Not every cinema will support 4K, mind you, and obviously there are issues around cinema visits right now depending on where in Australia you live. There’s no scheduled sessions for Victoria because of current pandemic restrictions, and your local cinema should be obeying social distancing rules, so tickets may be far more limited than they would usually be.

Here’s where Akira will be available in Australian cinemas for limited sessions, starting from October 22.

NSW: Dendy Newtown, Event Burwood, Event Campbelltown, Event Castle Hill, Event George Street, Event Hurstville, Event Kotara, Event Liverpool, Event Macquarie, Event Miranda, Event Parramatta, Event Shellharbour, Event Tuggerah, Hayden Orpheum Cremorne, Hornsby Odeon, Hoyts Blacktown, Hoyts Broadway, Hoyts Chatswood, Hoyts Penrith, Hoyts Wetherill Park, Ritz Cinema Randwick

ACT: Dendy Canberra, Hoyts Belconnen

NT: Event Casuarina

QLD: BCC Rockhampton, BCC Toowoomba Strand, Cineplex Southbank, Dendy Coorparoo, Elizabeth Picture Theatre, Event Brisbane Myer Centre, Event Cairns Smithfield, Event Chermside, Event Cinemas Robina, Event Garden City Mt Gravatt, Event Indooroopilly, Event Maroochydore, Event Townsville Central, Hoyts Sunnybank

SA: Event Marion, Hoyts Tea Tree Plaza, Wallis Mt Barker, Wallis Noarlunga, Wallis Piccadilly

TAS: Village Hobart ,Village Launceston

WA: ACE Midland, Ace Rockingham, Event Innaloo, Event Morley, Event Whitford, Hoyts Carousel, Hoyts Garden City

You know, Akira might actually be too good, and that might be a little bit creepy. This is a movie that predicted the Tokyo 2020 Olympics… and the Coronavirus, had its own never-released Megadrive game and has even been used as a more interesting take on temporary building walls.

It’s also due for a Taika Waititi remake and while he’s a very talented director, he’s got his work cut out for my money when it comes to outclassing the timeless original.