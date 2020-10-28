Watch The AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPU Launch Here

Nvidia’s just launched three next-gen GPUs, and they’re pretty damn good. Now, it’s AMD’s turn to respond with the Radeon RX 6000 series.

With the RTX 3000 series properly making 4K a genuine option for most gaming PCs, and the RTX 3070 apparently leaving 1080p for dust too, everyone’s now waiting to see AMD’s answer. The company already partially unveiled some of Big Navi’s performance during the Ryzen 5000 CPU reveal, which AMD is pitching as a superior alternative to Intel’s 10900K.

But a CPU is only half the equation. What people are really wanting to see is whether AMD can offer proper competition at the high-end GPU market with Big Navi, hopefully forcing lower prices and even more competitive performance out of Nvidia.

So at 3:00am AEDT / midnight AWST / 5:00am NZDT / 2:30am ACDT, AMD will unveil what their Radeon RX 6000 series -- and how many GPUs will be in the initial stack -- are like. AMD doesn't typically give out Australian pricing at these events, but we should get information about the international pricing and the release date.

I have so many questions about the Radeon RX 6000 line, if only because it's been so long since AMD has properly competed in the high-end GPU market. On a procedural level, I'd be looking for explanations on how ray-tracing with AMD cards works. We know ray-tracing is supported in the consoles, so Big Navi has to support it as well -- but what does that look like for the consumer? Will there be parity in the ray-tracing options in, say, Cyberpunk 2077 between Nvidia and AMD cards? What's the performance like? What's the power consumption between the cards?

Price and raw performance are obviously going to be a big deal. But I'm also looking for AMD to expand the feature set on their GPUs too. Things like the NVENC encoder have been transformative for gameplay recording and streaming particularly, not even factoring in new uses for that technology (like Nvidia Broadcast and, more recently, Nvidia Reflex). What R&D does AMD have to counter those offerings -- because if AMD does get close to Nvidia on price, then extra features and software support will definitely influence people's buying decisions.

Either way, we'll know tomorrow morning what AMD has to offer. I'll keep you updated with local pricing and availability, of course, just like I've done with the upcoming Ryzen 5000 chips.