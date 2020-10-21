An Afternoon Stroll

Robin Tran is an artist at Massive, the Ubisoft studio behind stuff like World in Conflict and The Division.
You can see more of Robin’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
Robin Tran is an artist at Massive, the Ubisoft studio behind stuff like World in Conflict and The Division.
You can see more of Robin’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
Now you can get the top stories from Kotaku delivered to your inbox. Enter your email below.
By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in