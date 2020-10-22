The SteelSeries Arctis 7X Wireless Sounds Great On Xbox Series X

While it is true that almost all current Xbox One gaming headsets will work with the Xbox Series X|S, there’s just something about that new headset feeling when you get a new console. The $299 SteelSeries Arctis 7X Wireless headset (currently only available from the SteelSeries website) is the first I’ve seen that says it’s specifically designed for the Xbox Series X, so I’ve been testing it out with the next gen console.

Comfort

My favourite thing about the Arctis 7X Wireless headset is how insanely comfortable it is. It’s like having my head lightly cradled by a loved one. It uses the same kind of strapping as a pair of high-end ski goggles. The suspension with that strapping means that the flexible steel headband doesn’t make contact with your noggin, and allows you to wear them for many hours at a time without discomfort. After a while, I actually forgot I was wearing a headset it was so light and comfortable.

The soft ear cushions are made out of a breathable fabric and were soft enough that I didn’t have any issues with my glasses or many earrings. While they did get a little warm after a few hours, it wasn’t unpleasantly so. They also provided pretty good passive noise cancelling, because I couldn’t hear someone talking to me in the same room while I played.

Sound Quality

I was really impressed with the sound quality. For a mid-tier headset, the Arctis 7X could definitely hold its own with some of the higher-end models. The simulated surround sound is well placed, with the directions easy to pick out. Music, footsteps, explosions and chat are all given equal space in the spotlight, with all of them shining. The bass feels appropriately deep, yet clear, and the high notes sound bright and as intended.

It’s not a headset that feels like it has redesigned the very concept of sound, but instead one that wants things to sound good and accurate without tilting the axis of anyone’s world, and that is perfectly OK. Part of what made it so comfortable is because the audio sounds like it’s playing on good quality speakers in the room and not being pumped directly into your brain. That’s good, because the sounds are given the space they need, and (unless you turn it up full blast) you don’t feel like you’re being assaulted by sound, taking you out of the game.

Microphone

The noise-cancelling on the microphone meant I sounded good and the friends I was talking to couldn’t hear the construction outside my apartment. So this would be well suited for folks who want to play and chat in a house where other people have other stuff to do.

Compatibility

It’s pretty rare to see a wireless headset that’s compatible across the board, but the Arctis 7X plays nicely with everything. While the chat mixer dial on the ear cup is only compatible with the Xbox One/ Series X|S, the wireless dongle will go everywhere. It’s compatible with:

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

PS4

PS5

Nintendo Switch (both docked and handheld)

Android

iPhone (with a headphone jack adapter)

PC

Mac

Basically, you can take it everywhere and just use the one headset, as long as you don’t lose the converter cables for the dongle. The dongle is USB-C, so it plugs directly into Android phones, various computers, and the Nintendo Switch. There’s also a USB-A converter in the box to plug it into everything else, and a micro USB to 3.5mm jack so you can use standard audio jacks. The wireless dongle is plug and play, so it’s super quick and easy to set up and use.

Yes, it is a shame that it charges using micro USB, but given its 24-hour battery life, it shouldn’t be that hard to plug it in to charge it once or twice a week.

This is a great headset. If you’re looking for something in the $300 range, the SteelSeries Arctis 7X Wireless is a fantastic choice.