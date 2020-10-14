Here’s Some New Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Gameplay, As Well As Two Gorgeous Pets

Want to get some tatts, a long beard and pet a gorgeous dog/cat? Those are all things available in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, as seen by some new gameplay that’s appeared online.

The footage was uploaded Thursday morning Australian time and runs for about 13 minutes. The first part is largely concentrating on some of the customisations and things you’ll come across in the world, like the very pretty white dog and cat that you can happily pat. The cat, I should stress, will happily meow and jump into your arms, which is just the cutest. A+ to whatever Ubisoft developer worked on that animation.

The gameplay also lets you pick your “second” Jomsviking, an AI companion that will assist you in battle. Some of the options shown included Sasgerdr Shadow-Walker, Vilgerdr the Stink-Armed, a “Sneak-Thief”, and more. You can customise their loadout as well: you can give them a shield if you wanted them to function more like a tank, for instance.

There’s some footage of the armour/weapon customisations and upgrades, which are more extensive than previous games but not principally different than the systems established in Odyssey and Origins. You’ll also be build out your little Viking village, with one example given being a Fishing Hut. When built, the hut will give you small objectives — collect five particular fish for a historic meal, for instance. Completing those small quests will then help unlock recipes for weapons or armour, according to the footage.

The last half of the video pivots to focus on open-world and stealth gameplay, with mechanics largely unchanged from older Assassin’s Creed games. You’re sitting on benches to stay undetected, climbing walls to enter enemy strongholds through small windows, running at knee height, and breaking captives out of guarded locations. It’s an Assassin’s Creed game doing Assassin’s Creed things.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is launching on November 10, making it a day-one title for the Xbox Series X and S, but it’ll be available at launch for PC and the PS5 as well. The move a week forward should keep it well away from Cyberpunk 2077, which is a sensible move on Ubisoft’s part.