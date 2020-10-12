See Games Differently

The Super Underrated Astral Chain Is Going For A Song

Alex Walker

Published 52 mins ago: October 13, 2020 at 8:07 am -
Filed to:affiliate
amazon-partnershipsamazon-prime-day-2020astral chainau
astral chain
Image: Astral Chain

Astral Chain was one of the best games of 2019 — but also one of the most criminally underrated. Fortunately, you can help correct that error today.

The Switch action-adventure from PlatinumGames, creators of Bayonetta and the outstanding Nier: Automata, was one of last year’s nicest surprises. As you’d expect from a PlatinumGames title, the action was swift and stylish, featuring the twin police orphans who protect Ark, humanity’s megacity and the last line of defence.

It is, in short, an anime-ass game with all the bits and bobs you’d expect from an anime. Astral Chain absolutely knows what it is and has no trouble doubling down, as can be seen from a shot of the game’s menu:

Or a shot of the city itself:

Or the demon police’s weird-ass dog mascot, which you can dress up as.

Astral Chain is going for $54 today as part of the Amazon Prime Day deals, although you’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage. If you’re not a Prime member the game’s $68, which is still better than the $79.95 you’d pay on the eShop.

To grab Astral Chain, head here or click the preview button in the box above. There’s also a ton of deals on Nintendo first-party games and accessories — now’s a great time to grab another Switch Pro Controller — as well as bargains on Switch games generally. We’ve got a short list via the link below too to make your life easy.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

