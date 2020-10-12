The Best Headphones And Gaming Headset Deals Right Now

Given that the PS5’s 3D audio requires headsets to work, and 2020 has provided a ton of deals for upgrading in general, it’s not a bad time to think about your audio gear. So if you’re in the mood for an early Christmas present, there’s a ton of solid deals on headphones and gaming headsets.

The deals are all available as part of — surprise — Amazon Prime Day, although there’s some good deals outside of Amazon too. I’ve tried to include a mix of gaming-centric and non-gaming centric audio, especially since I know many users prefer to have more versatility in their audio gear. There’s a mix of different price points as well.

You can get the HD599’s in plain black, but why? The ivory and brown is by far the better colour, although if you want to save as much as possible, the open back HD 599’s are going for a measly $210 plus shipping.

The much nicer looking ivory/brown/matte HD 599’s, however, will set you back $250 plus shipping. Many audio retailers will charge you around $299 for the same headphones, while PC retailers are charging $329. The Amazon deal is an absolute winner here, so jump right on it.

Beyerdynamic make some of the most comfortable headphones and headsets on the market, and the DT 990’s are no exception. They’re also not massively oversized like some comfy over-ear offerings (shoutout to my beloved Fidelio X2HR’s, which while lovely on the ears, are also the size of an elephant).

The DT 990 Pro’s have gotten a lot of attention recently for being Ninja’s headset of choice, but they’re worth considering just because they’re very, very good for the price. And that price is even better today: the 990 Pro’s typically sell for anywhere between $240 to $330, so Amazon selling them for $177 plus shipping is an absolute steal. More info on the deal here or below.

I don’t think I can speak highly enough of how good the Sony XM3’s are. Other than to say that the XM4’s basically do nothing to the sound and noise cancelling, because they were already incredible.

You’ll need to be a Prime member to get the $299 deal, and it’ll last for two days. Definitely a banging Christmas present if you’re shopping around.

If the Bose QC35 II’s are more your style — they have better microphones than the Sony’s — then those are on sale as well. There’s also an incredible deal on the newer Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones for $399, but a lot of people still love the QC35’s. Either way, if the Sony’s aren’t your pick, Bose is the next best option.

A pair of wired Sennheiser headsets — with all the bells and whistles that comes with — for $140 instead of $220. That brings the Sennheiser brand down into very affordable territory, making this a great pick over some other gaming brands with less of a storied background and history in sound.

Just note that the strengths of the GSP 350 is more in the sound than the microphone — which should be expected for the price point. Being able to flip to mute is a nice touch, and there’s plenty of length in the cable. Great all-rounder for the price.

Rebranded as EPOS — although they’re still Sennheiser headphones — the GSP 370’s have a wireless charge of at least 80 hours. That’s absolutely bonkers compared to … well, just about any wireless PC peripheral, and certainly compared to other wireless PC headsets, including some of Sennheiser’s more expensive offerings.

Another option if you want comfortable gaming headsets, the HyperX Cloud Revolver S typically retails for closer to $270. A great choice for open-world games, RPGs with the Dolby surround sound, as well as long gaming sessions thanks to the comfortable cups and spring-loaded head band. More info on the deal here.

HyperX’s planar headphones with Audeze’s excellent 3D tech — but they’re cheaper and more comfortable than the Audeze Mobius offerings. Usually retailing for around $489, Amazon are selling them for $436 plus shipping. Some of the best sounding headphones I’ve ever used thanks to the planar tech, without costing close to $1000 (like many planar headphones do).

Need a set of cans that works with every console, your PC and your phones? That’s the advantage of the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless headset, which also have a detachable mic if you don’t enjoy the … microphone look when you’re commuting.

I had a chance to try these headphones out about a year ago when attending a publisher showcase that featured games like Iron Harvest, Maneater and, of all things, the Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom remaster. And one of my surprises from the showcase was — hey, Lenovo makes headphones now, and they’re actually super comfortable.

And when I mean comfortable, I mean “this is as comfortable as my Philips headphones that cost twice the price” comfortable. The 7.1 surround sound isn’t that crash hot, but if you’re just using them as a regular pair of headsets, they’re a great deal for the price. They also come with a retractable microphone, which is on par with other headsets I’ve used in this price bracket. Not something you’d want to kickstart a professional streaming career, but certainly good enough for Discord and in-game chat.

It’s especially great value for $112, provided you have Amazon Prime. Even the regular $124.92 price beats the $149 charged through Lenovo’s own online store. Head here for the deal or click on the preview link above.

If you’re looking at the highest quality possible sound, then you’ll want to consider a portable DAC/amplifier, especially if your primary device is a laptop. The FiiO K3 is great on all devices — make sure you use a USB 3.0 port and not USB 2.0 — and it’s more than enough to power any “proper” set of headphones.

If you have a set of headphones now, but want an audio upgrade, a DAC/amp is a great investment. They’ll outlast just about any other piece of hardware you have, and they’ll make every set of cans sound better than what you’d normally get out of your PC. Looks great on the desk, too.

See any other great headphone or headset deals around? Let us know below and I’ll add them to the list!