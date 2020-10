Bloody Hell Here’s Some Bloodborne Cosplay

Photographer Nikolay Zharov put this incredible shoot together featuring the work of three cosplayers: Tina Morbid (Good Hunter), Shion (Father Gascoigne) and Zep Hindle (Old Hunter Henryk).

The costumes are amazing! Ditto the props! But I also deeply love the action figure-style pedestal shots, it’s a great way to give us a look at a costume in all its glory.