See Games Differently

Bugsnax Is One Of November’s PS Plus Games, But Only For PS5 Owners

Riley MacLeod

Published 2 hours ago: October 29, 2020 at 2:53 am -
Filed to:playstation plus
ps plus
Bugsnax Is One Of November’s PS Plus Games, But Only For PS5 Owners
Bugsnax (Screenshot: Young Horses/ Epic Games Store)

November’s PlayStation Plus games are a little different than usual. Alongside the two games for November, PlayStation 5 owners can also get the charming but conceptually disturbing Bugsnax.

From November 12 to January 4, PS5 owners will get Bugsnax as part of their monthly Plus subscription. (The exact availability window depends on when the PS5 launches in your region.) Meanwhile, both PS4 and PS5 members will get the PS4 versions of Middle-Earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition. Those two games will be available November 3 to November 30.

PS Plus has had only two games since March of 2019, so it’s a nice throwback to see it expanding a bit, at least for folks with a PS5.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.