Bungie Cracks Down On Destiny 2 Cheat Seller

The website PerfectAim no longer sells cheats for Destiny 2 after it says it received a cease and desist letter from Bungie.

PerfectAim sells access to cheats that give players an unfair advantage in a whole range of games, but Destiny 2 will no longer be one of them. When you visit the site’s cheat page for the game a notice pops up announcing it’s been removed in the face of potential legal action.

“A claim has been made by Bungie, Inc. (“Bungie”) suggesting that this product violates the game’s licence agreement,” the notice reads. “Furthermore, a demand was made that we cease and desist from selling this product. We won’t comment on whether these claims are justified or not, but have decided to comply with this demand regardless. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused to our customers.”

Screenshot: PerfectAim / Kotaku

As Forbes writer Paul Tassi pointed out over the weekend, Guardians across the Destiny 2 community have been rejoicing following the news. Bungie and PerfectAim did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

PerfectAim’s cheat package for Destiny 2 included hacks for improving aim, shooting through walls, instant teleportation, and, according to the site, “other hacks.” This is similar to what PerfectAim offers for other online shooters, like Apex Legends and Sea of Thieves. The site also provides ongoing status checks on these hacks to let buyers know which ones have been detected and might open them up to bans or other sanctions by the games’ creators.

Anyone who’s been playing Destiny 2 for some time knows cheating can be a big problem in its competitive modes. The issue came to a head earlier this year when the high-level PVP mode Trials of Osiris returned, doling out rare and powerful rewards for players able to win up to seven matches against other tough, experienced players. Bungie wrote back in April that cheating had risen 50 per cent since the beginning of the year.

Cracking down on PerfectAim appears to be part of Bungie’s ongoing struggle to keep cheating in its loot-based shooter to a minimum. PerfectAim’s Destiny 2 cheat package was originally released back in October 2019, and it’s unclear why Bungie chose to take action now. At the very least, anyone looking to cheat their way to a set of flawless Osiris gear going forward will have to look elsewhere.