Cats Vs. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Now that Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is out, people have a chance to see what it’s like firsthand. But they’re not alone. Cats do, too.

As noted on My Game News Flash, Twitter and YouTube users in Japan have started setting up their circuits, often contending with places that their cats have already claimed or just curious or even baffled feline friends who are slightly puzzled by the little karts speeding around the floor with the mini-kart’s camera recording it all.

Cats bring an unexpected element to the home circuit — or rather, if you own a cat, totally expected. The added cat curiosity certainly adds the “live” in Mario Kart Live!

In case you missed it, check out Kotaku’s Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit right here.

All tweets have been published with permission.