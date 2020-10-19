Cats Vs. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Now that Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is out, people have a chance to see what it’s like firsthand. But they’re not alone. Cats do, too.
As noted on My Game News Flash, Twitter and YouTube users in Japan have started setting up their circuits, often contending with places that their cats have already claimed or just curious or even baffled feline friends who are slightly puzzled by the little karts speeding around the floor with the mini-kart’s camera recording it all.
Cats bring an unexpected element to the home circuit — or rather, if you own a cat, totally expected. The added cat curiosity certainly adds the “live” in Mario Kart Live!
マリオカート届いた(*￣∇￣*)
思ってたより小さい印象。部屋片付けなきゃ。 pic.twitter.com/7KFJt1gVX4
— にんじん (@Y_zin16) October 16, 2020
マリオカートライブホームサーキットを買ってきたので早速やってみたんですけど、猫がいるとこうなります。
(虎太郎、ハヌル、コピ)#マリオカートライブホームサーキット pic.twitter.com/fYtrihV1mx
— おにぎり????山の猫達(猫のお母さん) (@yamanoneko_23) October 16, 2020
猫のいる家のサーキット場 #マリオカートライブホームサーキット pic.twitter.com/5vqHK9rSgU
— ラムモッフル (@Ramfire100) October 16, 2020
『マリオカート ライブ ホームサーキット』を大購入！「こういうのを買うために、俺は仕事をしてんだよ！」と言って、妻子に呆れられる50歳。普通に楽しい。ネコネコー。#マリオカートライブホームサーキット #MKライブ #ネコ pic.twitter.com/aYx7byE6uR
— 能田 達規 (@tatsukino) October 16, 2020
In case you missed it, check out Kotaku’s Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit right here.
ネコの反応を楽しみつつ…マリオカート ライブ ホームサーキットの情報を色々まとめました～(/・ω・)/ https://t.co/Nn1SkbJvQj #MKライブ #マリオカートライブホームサーキット pic.twitter.com/YwI0YanVA8
— 菱沼 祐作（ヘイグ） (@h_yusaku) October 16, 2020
All tweets have been published with permission.
