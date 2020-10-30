Check Out These Resident Evil 2 Collectible Statues, Each Priced At $US1,349 ($1,926)

Starting next year, Prime 1 Studio is releasing a pair of limited-edition Resident Evil 2 statutes, featuring Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield blasting zombies.

The Claire statue is 21.6 inches high, weighing 19 kg, while the Leon one is 23 inches and 21 kg. They are priced at $US1,349 ($1,926) and will be out internationally.

As seen in the official photos, while they are individual pieces, the statues are complementary and can be placed together.

Photo: Prime 1 Studio

They are rather gruesome!

Photo: Prime 1 Studio

Photo: Prime 1 Studio

But look at all the impressive details.

Photo: Prime 1 Studio

Photo: Prime 1 Studio

This isn’t the only, big and pricey Capcom-themed statue from Prime 1 of late. At this year’s Tokyo Game Show, a highly-realistic Devil May Cry one was announced.

Photo: Prime 1 Studio