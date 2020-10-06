See Games Differently

Community Review: PS5, Xbox Series X

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 34 mins ago: October 6, 2020 at 11:45 am -
Filed to:au
ps5xbox series sxbox series x
ps5 xbox series x
Image: Sony

With preorder confirmations finally going out, people are starting to learn whether they’ll be switching between multiple games at once, or waiting a little bit longer.

So, for today’s Community Review — and because I’m finally back from break! — I want to know what your experience with the PS5 and Xbox Series X preorder madness was like.

The messaging around preorders was all over the shop for Sony, but in Australia at least people seemed to be able to get their preorders in as soon as possible. That still didn’t help the fact that demand is still massively outstripping supply, not just because it’s a new console generation but the added interest in gaming because of COVID-19.

Unsurprisingly, the Xbox Series X was hard to come by as well. Buyers in Australia at least had a few more options thanks to the Xbox All Access program, which was slightly cheaper than buying an Xbox Series X or S outright. Given that most people tend to keep their consoles for a full generation, unless it stops working or they upgrade and pass the console onto someone else, the Telstra offer was a good deal.

Unless you weren’t a Telstra customer, in which case you couldn’t get it.

Microsoft were more forward on their messaging, taking a leaf from Sony’s book. But there doesn’t seem to have been as many consoles in Australia as the PS5, so naturally stock dried up real fast. EB Games blew through their first wave stock in 14 minutes, and JB had to similarly suspend preorders.

Microsoft has started emailing users internationally about more Xbox Series X and S stock through the Microsoft site, although that’s not expected to be available until later this month (and only for Xbox All Access users). How that works out locally isn’t known yet, but it is at least nice to see the companies do something to try and get more people in the first or second wave.

On the retailer side, things haven’t been perfect either. Some stores took preorders only to cancel them after sending confirmations, which is a supremely shitty move. There are plenty of legitimate reasons why retailers might have to do this, but it’s still garbage for consumers, because they don’t have the option of going back in time and spending their money elsewhere with a retailer that will honour the preorder. It’s even worse in Target’s instance, because they took payment in full. Harvey Norman looks like they’ve done this as well, with one Kotaku Australia reader not getting a refund even after their order was cancelled.

Crappy move, Gerry.

So for everyone who tried to get in on the first wave, how’d you do? Has your preorder confirmation held strong? Are you getting the console before Christmas at least, or did you opt to wait until 2021 when more next-gen optimised games are released? Let us know in the comments!

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

  • My pre-order for the PS5 was alright. I woke up at 7am to watch a replay of the announcement. My cousin called me to talk about the trailers, then said midway through the call that EB Games pre-orders were live so I jumped pre-ordered while on the call with him. No issues because it was just about 8am when I made the pre-order so no one was aware at the time they were up. Pretty lucky I think because I avoided the site going down and potential bits trying to preorder as many as possible

  • I watched the Sony announcement stuff, then started checking store pages for preorders for the next half-hour or so because I had a suspicion retailers would just go the minute a price was confirmed, no matter what anyone – including Sony – was saying about ‘as early as tomorrow’.

    I turned out to be correct. My EB preorder was confirmed as soon as I put the order through, nice and smooth, and my Amazon order confirmed shortly after.

    I also predicted that having a day-and-time for preorders for Microsoft would result in a whole bunch of crashed sites and mass scalper orders. Sure enough, my twitter feed was full of people sighing at not being able to get one. (“But at least we had a fairer chance this time!” No you didn’t. The bots were always going to beat you.)

    Re: the xsxsxsx, I figured I’d look into the Microsoft-direct pay-as-you-go plan, because while I wasn’t AS interested, I’m definitely going to end up with both and that looked like an affordable way to do it. Turns out it’s Telstra customers only, so fuck that I’ll wait.

    Now I’m looking forward to news coming out that goes up and down. More games postponed from launch, boo! PS5/xsx run current-gen games 4K at 60fps yay! They won’t all be backwards compatible or even necessarily accept old saves, boo. Some games are getting free upgrades yay! Others aren’t, boo.
    One month and a bit to go. Interesting times.

