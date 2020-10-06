See Games Differently

Here’s The Cheapest Copies Of Crash Bandicoot 4 In Australia

3
Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Published 29 mins ago: October 6, 2020 at 11:45 am -
Filed to:affiliate
amazonamazon-partnershipaucrash bandicootcrash bandicoot 4deals
crash bandicoot 4 it's about time price australia deals
He's back!

After two decades of waiting, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time finally releases on October 2. For more than 20 years, fans have waited for a worthy sequel to the iconic Crash trilogy. If early impressions and demos are anything to go by, it looks like we’re all in for a very good treat when It’s About Time debuts. It might even be the game that breaks the Crash curse.

If you’re looking forward to some Crash Bandicoot action this October, you’ll want to grab a solid deal on the game. While we don’t know much about Crash Bandicoot 4’s planned release on next generation consoles, we can give a rundown of all the best deals on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

READ MORE
Everything New We Noticed In The Crash Bandicoot 4 Trailer

The cheapest copies of the game are at Amazon, who has the game for $69. Other retailers have upped their prices by about $10 with the game’s release, with The Gamesmen the second-cheapest at $78.

Here’s all the rest of the best deals for Crash Bandicoot 4 in Australia:

You can check out the latest trailer for Crash Bandicoot 4 below:

Anybody keen to return to the adventures of Crash Bandicoot and pals? Got any childhood memories to share? Pop on down to the comments below and relive all that glorious childhood nostalgia.

Crash Bandicoot is back, baby!

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

About the Author

Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I loved the trilogy on PS1 especially the second title. But when I got the remastered ones on PS4 the load times were so ridiculously, awfully long that I gave up pretty quick.
    Let’s hope this one improves that.

    Reply

    • Even better: the PS4 version’s loading times were improved in a patch! While working on the game for other platforms they fixed all sorts of things like that, and patched those updates back into the PS4 version.

      Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.