Less Than 5 Months After It Launched, Amazon Shuts Down Crucible Development

Amazon has struggled to break into video game development for a while, and the released-then-unreleased nature of Crucible was the perfect example. But less than five months after the game first shipped, Amazon has now pulled the plug entirely.

In a development update, the Crucible team announced that “we’ll be discontinuing development”. It comes only a few months after the game was effectively pulled from release and parked into a closed beta state, which was designed to give the studio the space and room to rebuild the game.

“We very much appreciate the way that our fans have rallied around our efforts, and we’ve loved seeing your responses to the changes we’ve made over the last few months, but ultimately we didn’t see a healthy, sustainable future ahead of Crucible,” the team said.

But unlike New World, which found some popularity among streamers, Crucible never got off the ground. And now, the game will remain another instance of Amazon’s troubles trying to break into the world of video game development.

The full note from the studio is below: