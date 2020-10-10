Less Than 5 Months After It Launched, Amazon Shuts Down Crucible Development

Amazon has struggled to break into video game development for a while, and the released-then-unreleased nature of Crucible was the perfect example. But less than five months after the game first shipped, Amazon has now pulled the plug entirely.
In a development update, the Crucible team announced that “we’ll be discontinuing development”. It comes only a few months after the game was effectively pulled from release and parked into a closed beta state, which was designed to give the studio the space and room to rebuild the game.
“We very much appreciate the way that our fans have rallied around our efforts, and we’ve loved seeing your responses to the changes we’ve made over the last few months, but ultimately we didn’t see a healthy, sustainable future ahead of Crucible,” the team said.
But unlike New World, which found some popularity among streamers, Crucible never got off the ground. And now, the game will remain another instance of Amazon’s troubles trying to break into the world of video game development.
The full note from the studio is below:
Essence hunters,
In July we moved Crucible into closed beta. We made a list of features we felt would enhance the player experience, which we shared publicly on our roadmap, and with the exception of custom games (which we expect to ship in the coming days), we completed them all. With those features shipped, our next step was to evaluate the feedback we’ve heard from you, paired with the data we’ve collected, to determine our path forward.
That evaluation led us to a difficult decision: we’ll be discontinuing development on Crucible. We very much appreciate the way that our fans have rallied around our efforts, and we’ve loved seeing your responses to the changes we’ve made over the last few months, but ultimately we didn’t see a healthy, sustainable future ahead of Crucible. We’ll be transitioning our team to focus on New World and other upcoming projects from Amazon Games.
We’re offering a full refund for any purchases made. You can find more information on our support page. We will also be disabling credit purchases within Crucible.
In the next few weeks we’ll be hosting a final playtest and community celebration, both in-game and in our official Discord. After that point we’ll be disabling matchmaking, although you’ll still be able to play Crucible through the custom games feature. Stay tuned for more information on that event. Servers will stay up for custom games until noon PST on Monday, November 9, 2020.
Thank you, as always, for being part of our community. This has been a labor of love, and we’re grateful for the time we got to spend on planet Crucible with you.
Signing off once more, -the Crucible team
