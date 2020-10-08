Crystal Dynamics Claims Relief In Sight For Bored Avengers Players

It’s been a little over a month since Square Enix launched Marvel’s Avengers, and players are getting tired of running the same missions with the same characters ad infinitum. We need new content. New enemies. New game mechanics. Crystal Dynamics studio head Scot Amos says more content, including new mission types, a new hub, and both Hawkeyes, is being released in the coming weeks.

As a service game, Avengers is flailing. The initial excitement over playing beloved superheroes has dulled, thanks to a lack of variety in late-game content. Even players who enjoy the grind of multiplayer looter/shooter games, like our own Ari Notis, are finding their enthusiasm waning. The game’s Reddit is filled with disappointed players, wondering why they should keep playing. Its Steam playerbase is dwindling, with less than 2,000 players online as of this writing.

What players want is some sort of roadmap, showing what new content is coming and when. What they’ve gotten is a bit vaguer. Developer Crystal Dynamics is dedicated to delivering new story and mission content for the game, but it’s not clear when that’s going to happen.

I reached out to Crystal Dynamics earlier today regarding the lack of content and dwindling playerbase. In response, the developer sent a lengthy statement from studio head Scot Amos. In it, Amos talks about some new mission types coming to the game, the new Outpost, which will serve as a starting point for new story content eventually, and the coming of Kate Bishop and Clint Barton, Marvel’s two Hawkeyes. What Amos does not mention is specific dates, save one — there’s a blog scheduled for next week that will have more details on upcoming content.

Here’s Amos’ statement in full.

To our players: every day we fight to make the best game possible for our community. We have a great community management team at Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix who funnel all of your concerns, suggestions, and feedback to the development team daily. We are listening. We are making fixes, improvements, and additions as fast as we safely can to make Marvel’s Avengers the game we all aspire it to be. As such, we have a number of new content pieces coming in the weeks ahead including: a totally new War Zone mission type called Tachyon Rifts, a new Outpost that’s a jumping off point for new story missions in the future, and AIM’s Cloning Lab, which requires a coordinated high-level group of four players to beat with new top-end loot rewards for finishing it. And in each of these updates we do tuning and bug fixing to enhance the overall experience. In addition, we’ve announced two new Heroes coming in the near future: Kate Bishop in Operation: Taking AIM, and after that the double-feature Operation starring Clint Barton… this is the “two Hawkeyes” we mentioned in the last War Table. These new Operations pick up right from where the main Reassemble campaign ended in the core game and will propel the overall world story forward with new mysteries and villains, as well as new multiplayer content. Lastly, we will continue to add new content to the game in the coming months as we address issues and overall game balance, including loot distribution and quality of life features everyone is clamoring for to improve our day-to-day experience from accessibility to co-op communication tools to balancing the economy! We are confident that we’ll see PC players (as well as those on Xbox One and PlayStation 4) return to the game as we add exciting new late-game content and demonstrate that we continue to be focused on improving the game. We’ll have more information and details about the very near content drops in a blog scheduled for next week and we have new community communication initiatives coming soon to even more directly share fun and useful information with you. Thank you for coming with us on this journey to truly realise the best of what Marvel’s Avengers can become.

My suggestion for current players, given this statement, is to take a break. There are plenty of other games out there to play, and as much as I would love to engage my superhero fantasies on a daily basis, nonstop for weeks on end, it’s not currently happening in Marvel’s Avengers.