Watch Cyberpunk 2077's Latest Night City Wire Here

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: October 15, 2020 at 11:00 pm
Filed to:au
cyberpunk 2077night city wire
cyberpunk 2077
Image: Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is only a few weeks away, so it’s time to cover the last major thing that hasn’t really been touched on — Cyberpunk cars.

The latest episode, as announced earlier in October, will be highlighting the game’s suite of vehicles. Two vehicles have gotten most of the attention since the Night City Wire regular streams — the car originally shown off in the first Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay trailer, and Yaiba Kusanagi, a stunning looking motorcycle that was first shown off last year.

It’s not the only vehicles in the game, of course. Those playing as the Nomad will get some miles in before heading to Night City proper. One of the Nomad’s first tasks is to find a mechanic, and towards the end of the prologue you’ll be looking for a way into Night City itself.

There’s also a string of other vehicles shown off in the backdrops of the “Lifepaths” trailer, released by CD Projekt Red in August.

To watch the episode, you can follow along via the official CD Projekt Red Twitch channel below. It all kicks off from Friday, September 16 at 3:00am AEST / 1:00am AWST for Australians and 5:00am NZST for New Zealanders.

Everything We Know About Cyberpunk 2077

The official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter has also been highlighting a lot of cosplay, ahead of revealing the winner of an official Cyberpunk 2077 contest.

September’s Night City Wire episode focused on the various tribes and gangs within Night City Wire. They effectively make up the factions that dominate a lot of the streets, although there are also tech-focused gangs like the Voodoo Boys that concentrate on hacking.

Each of the gangs appear to have a rivalry with at least one other gang, offering opportunities for the player to fulfil quests or small jobs. The Gangs of Night City video also showed off another motorcycle in action, albeit only for a few seconds.

 

You can catch up earlier episodes of Night City Wire over on YouTube. You can also keep track of all our of Cyberpunk 2077 coverage — covering the game itself, its development and everything in between — right here.

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

  • Cool, but i am fully expect them to announce another delay.

    Knowing how 2020 is going, probably come out in Q2 2021.

      • It’s also coming to next gen. If you buy it on current gen then you get it on the new one too.
        Considering how limited console distribution is at the start of a gen, it makes no sense to limit it to only the new ones.

        • Oh yeah for sure. I don’t mean next gen exclusive. I just feel like if i play it on PS4 i probably won’t bother going back again on PS5. Which is a shame given it’s coming out so close to next gen console release.

          • Well, it’s going to have expansions comparable to the ones from Witcher 3. They won’t be out at launch, so you’ll be playing those on the new generation. If you come back.

