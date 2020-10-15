Cyberpunk 2077 Will Be On Stadia At Launch After All

CD Projekt Red confirmed in today’s latest Nightwire livestream that Cyberpunk 2077 will come to Google’s video game streaming platform Stadia on November 19.

That’s the same day it will release on other platforms like Xbox One, PS4, and PC, but up until today it wasn’t entirely clear Cyberpunk 2077 would hit Stadia then as well. The fine print from a CDPR press release earlier this year implied the Stadia release date might come later, though still sometime before the end of 2020.

The open-world sci-fi RPG has long been a selling point for the service, which can stream the game otherwise designed for high-end gaming hardware to phones, Chromecasts, and laptops. With Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also set to launch on Stadia alongside console and PC, Stadia users won’t have to wait to play some of the fall’s bigger releases.

Originally set to come out April 16 of this year, the game was delayed first to September 17 and then again to November 19. Last month, CDPR head Adam Badowski announced internally that the studio would be working six days a week until Cyberpunk 2077’s release. As Bloomberg reported at the time, that announcement contradicted an earlier pledge by the studio to not have any mandatory crunch during the game’s development.