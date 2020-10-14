Dark Souls Modders Are Building Their Own “Sequel”

A team of Dark Souls modders have got together to announce Nightfall, a fan-made “sequel” that while not creating any truly new models or environments is still setting out to build an entirely fresh Souls game on the PC.

Modders working on the project include Grimrukh (Daughters of Ash), AinTunez, Meowmaritus, Dane, Zullie and some others.

Billed as a “direct sequel to Dark Souls”, and featuring “expanded lore”, the team are creating a new world map (made of recycled assets), a new, faster combat system, modified enemies and new NPCs that have voice acting.

There’s no release date planned — a smart move given the track record of most other ambitious mods like this — but there is a Patreon you can check out to support it.