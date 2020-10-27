Dataminer Says Words Like ‘Honkers’ And ‘Robitussin’ Might Get You Banned In Kingdom Hearts Rhythm Game

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory is an upcoming rhythm game for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch that expands the already convoluted Kingdom Hearts storyline. The game got a demo earlier this month, in which well-known speedrunner and dataminer Kaitlyn “Orcastraw” Molinas discovered what she says is a list of words players could get banned for using online in Melody of Memory.

Some of the banned words make a lot of sense. I don’t know if I want to match up against someone named after Nazi leaders like Adolf Hitler or Heinrich Himmler while playing a Kingdom Hearts game. Same goes for obviously ugly or otherwise crass words like “Holocaust,” “rimjob,” and “titfuck.” I’m just here to listen to some tunes and watch Disney characters mix it up with folks from Final Fantasy. I don’t need all that in my face.

How do you get banned from Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memories? Simple, by using one of the words in the banned word list!!! Maybe it'll have a chat feature, who knows.

Many lewd phrases and drug names are banned, as well as the word honkers. pic.twitter.com/iDi0EnpPUV — Kaitlyn Molinas (@orcastraw) October 27, 2020

But then the list starts to feel a little like overkill. Robitussin, a popular brand of cough syrup in the United States, is a banned word? I mean, sure, it can be used for purposes other than alleviating a cold, but are Kingdom Hearts fans big lean drinkers? Same goes for Melody of Memory banning the word “Quaaludes.” When was the last time someone younger than 56 used that word unironically? And I definitely have to call into question banning “homosex” and “honkers.” I’ve never heard the former, and the latter is just plain funny.

Also, what’s the deal with “testical,” Square Enix? That’s not even a word!

In all seriousness, this is probably a list that has been used in several games up to this point. We asked Square Enix how it was put together but didn’t get an answer before publishing. At least now, folks know some of the words to stay away from if they want to keep playing the game online. Be sure to check out Orcastraw’s entire Melody of Memory thread for other cool Kingdom Hearts findings.