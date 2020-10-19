See Games Differently

Dear Double Fine, What The Fuck Dude?

Ash Parrish

Published 1 hour ago: October 20, 2020 at 4:00 am -
Filed to:double fine
nightmare fuelpsychonautspsychonauts 2
Screenshot: Double Fine
Screenshot: Double Fine

Nope! Nope. Noooope. NOPE! NOOOOPE. NOPE.

Gif: FX

What the fuck?

No really, Double Fine. What. The. Fuck.?

Psychonauts 2 comes to Xbox in 2021 and I really hope they leave this part out.

(Seriously. Leave it out.)

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.