See Games Differently

Decades Later, Final Fantasy VIII Is Getting A Physical Release On PS4

Ethan Gach

Published 43 mins ago: October 17, 2020 at 12:00 am -
Filed to:final fantasy
final fantasy viiifinal fantasy viii remasteredphysicalps4square enix
Image: Square Enix
Image: Square Enix

Last year’s surprise remaster of Final Fantasy VIII is getting a physical version on PS4 in Europe and a few other countries, because it’s 2020 and there are no rules.

Square Enix announced the unusual collector’s item on Twitter earlier today with a price tag of €19.99. In addition to Europe, it’ll also be available in Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand. For some reason it’s not coming state-side, but fortunately the PS4 isn’t region-locked. Also the cover art is slick.

Image: Square Enix

Final Fantasy VIII was one of the series more unusual departures when it came to the PlayStation back in 1999, like a season of Road Rules punctuated with lots of magic spells and extremely trippy metaphysics. But after years of being overlooked, Square Enix finally re-introduced it last year with some modern touches, including HD textures, a speed boost mode, and the option to play through the entire game without random encounters.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is also getting a physical re-release on Switch as part of a dual-pack alongside Final Fantasy VII Remastered. It’s almost like Square knows fans need only the thinnest of excuses to keep re-buying these games.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.