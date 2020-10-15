Destiny 2’s Next-Gen Upgrades Come To PS5 And Xbox Series X In December

Destiny 2 will be backwards compatible on PS5 and Xbox Series X when the consoles launc next month, but the fully next-gen version of the game won’t land until December 8.

Bungie outlined how these upgrades will work in a new blog post today:

Destiny 2 will play in 4K at 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

It will play at in 1080p at 60fps on Xbox Series S.

the game will support cross-gen play (PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S).

A new field of view slider will be added to the next-gen version.

The upgrades will be free.

The game will still have much faster load times on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S starting immediately when the consoles launch. No need for the upgrade there, which is good because the load times are currently a nightmare on base Xbox Ones and PS4s (and have been for a long time now).

Destiny 2‘s next big annual expansion, Beyond Light, launches December 10.