DLSS On 240p Video Is Some Witchcraft

Nvidia’s DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) tech is one of the most impressive advances in recent video game history, able to take images that look fine and, through a process involving magic, make them look better. Even if you’re playing at some of the lowest settings imaginable.

While most of you will be using it at 1080p, 1440p or even 4K, this Death Stranding and Control video by 2kliksphilip shows that even at the dirtiest, blockiest resolution available — a 1990s-arse 240p — DLSS can somehow, perhaps by travelling across the astral plane and injecting the game with the spirits of the cosmic elders, take that shit and make it look…good?

Not great, but certainly good, playable even. And while the start of this video revels in the 240p stuff, as it goes on it explores some other resolutions and benefits to be found as well.