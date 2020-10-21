See Games Differently

Doom Eternal Patch Adds Hidden Reference To Popular VTuber

Ian Walker

Published 34 mins ago: October 22, 2020 at 6:00 am -
Filed to:anime
avatardoomdoom eternaleaster egginugami koronekoronevtubers
Doom Eternal Patch Adds Hidden Reference To Popular VTuber

Inugami Korone is a lot of things. She’s a cute anime girl. She’s a dog. She’s one of the most popular VTubers — a subset of YouTube personalities who stream with virtual avatars — on the internet. And now, she’s an Easter egg in Doom Eternal.

After applying the most recent Doom Eternal patch, players can find a peculiar reference on the game’s Rune menu by pressing the chainsaw button (Square on PlayStation 4, X on Xbox One, and C on PC) four times. This brings up a slightly altered version of the Doom Eternal logo, which now says “Doog Eternal,” a reference to Korone.

Korone has more recently garnered attention for streams where she speaks English as much as possible while struggling through the original Super Mario Bros., but a few months back, she took YouTube by storm for her playthrough of the 2016 Doom reboot. The combination of the game’s over-the-top violence and a cute, cackling avatar spawned some amazing compilations, many of which refer to Korone as the “Doog Slayer” due to her subtly canine appearance.

I don’t want to like this but goddamn if I can’t help but smile a bit every time Korone uses the BFG-9000 in Doom or makes a mistake in Super Mario Bros. Much like with those Animal Crossing crossovers from earlier this year, there’s just something special about mixing the cute with the overly brutal.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.