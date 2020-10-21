Doom Eternal Patch Adds Hidden Reference To Popular VTuber

Inugami Korone is a lot of things. She’s a cute anime girl. She’s a dog. She’s one of the most popular VTubers — a subset of YouTube personalities who stream with virtual avatars — on the internet. And now, she’s an Easter egg in Doom Eternal.

After applying the most recent Doom Eternal patch, players can find a peculiar reference on the game’s Rune menu by pressing the chainsaw button (Square on PlayStation 4, X on Xbox One, and C on PC) four times. This brings up a slightly altered version of the Doom Eternal logo, which now says “Doog Eternal,” a reference to Korone.

Korone has more recently garnered attention for streams where she speaks English as much as possible while struggling through the original Super Mario Bros., but a few months back, she took YouTube by storm for her playthrough of the 2016 Doom reboot. The combination of the game’s over-the-top violence and a cute, cackling avatar spawned some amazing compilations, many of which refer to Korone as the “Doog Slayer” due to her subtly canine appearance.

I don’t want to like this but goddamn if I can’t help but smile a bit every time Korone uses the BFG-9000 in Doom or makes a mistake in Super Mario Bros. Much like with those Animal Crossing crossovers from earlier this year, there’s just something special about mixing the cute with the overly brutal.