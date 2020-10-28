Everthing Nintendo Showed In Today’s Mini Direct

Nintendo dropped another surprise Mini Direct this morning and in it announced some big games coming to Switch via cloud streaming as well as release date for Bravely Default II. It’s been delayed, but only by a few months. Phew.

It’s been a very weird year, including for Nintendo. Instead of long Directs showcasing its big upcoming games, the company has opted instead to drop surprise announcements with little to no warning. Today’s Mini Direct is no different, which Nintendo says will be its last of the year, is no different.

Here’s everything it included:

Screenshot: Remedy Entertainment

Control is out today on Switch via cloud streaming.

Remedy Entertainment’s paranormal office thriller is excellent, but struggled to run well even on PS4 and Xbox One. It makes sense than that in order to get it on Switch the studio would opt to stream it. While Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and a few other games have been streamed to Switch in Japan, this is the first time Nintendo’s brought this option to North America.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity now has a free demo in the eShop.

[image id="1190324" url="https://www.gizmodo.com.au/content/uploads/sites/3/2020/10/29/grcqvurbdzxr9t2uwduk.png" licence="Screenshot: Nintendo " caption="Screenshot: Nintendo " align="centre" clear="true" ]

Set to launch next month on November 20, the Dynasty Warriors-style prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of those games Nintendo just sort of announced out of nowhere last month. Now players will get a chance to test it out and hopefully meet some of its new faces before release.

We got a look at Immortals Fenyx Rising running on Switch.

[image id="1190325" url="https://www.gizmodo.com.au/content/uploads/sites/3/2020/10/29/aiem8hc5kpjurm3kpnnl.png" licence="Screenshot: Ubisoft " caption="Screenshot: Ubisoft " align="centre" clear="true" ]

And despite running on lower-end hardware it looks pretty.

Bravely Default II won’t be out until February 26 of next year.

The JRPG sequel (which is really a threequel), was originally supposed to be out sometime this year, but alas it’s joined a number of games that have slipped to 2021 as the ongoing pandemic continues to make developing games more complicated than usual. New footage of the game showed players fighting enemies Asterisk bearers, which seems all too fitting.

Switch is getting another Story of Seasons.

[image id="1190326" url="https://www.gizmodo.com.au/content/uploads/sites/3/2020/10/29/w7gpnaikh7q4umjnu6jn.png" licence="Screenshot: Marvellous AQL" caption="Screenshot: Marvellous AQL" align="centre" clear="true" ]

The latest in the farming sim series previously known as Harvest Moon is called Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive and will come out on March 23 of next year.

[image id="1190327" url="https://www.gizmodo.com.au/content/uploads/sites/3/2020/10/29/x3s8ff0xpvhlruabbh8q.png" licence="Screenshot: Grasshopper Manufacture" caption="Screenshot: Grasshopper Manufacture" align="centre" clear="true" ]

No More Heroes III is still coming sometime next year.

Grasshopper Manufacture’s idiosyncratic hack’n slasher was also supposed to come out this year but delayed to 2021 due to the pandemic. As always it looks like a lot.

Hitman 3 is coming to Switch, also compliments of the cloud.

[image id="1190328" url="https://www.gizmodo.com.au/content/uploads/sites/3/2020/10/29/pjd34qk9honeoso90fy2.png" licence="Screenshot: IO Interactive" caption="Screenshot: IO Interactive" align="centre" clear="true" ]

This one is another shocker. Out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this January, Agent 47 will now be playing dress up on Switch as well thanks to streaming.

The makers of Kirby have a new game called Part Time UFO.

It looks like HAL Laboratory is making a work sim where you play as a UFO trying to make it in the gig economy by doing odd jobs. It has all the colour of a Game Boy Advance game out right now. It looks adorable and I can’t wait for UFO to become the next DLC fighter in Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The Switch is getting some more notable ports.

Dictatorship sim Tropico 6 arrives on November 6

Apocalyptic coping game Surviving the Aftermath is coming in spring 2021.

The deck-building roguelite Griftlands will be on Switch sometime next summer.

And that’s everything. Here’s the full Mini Direct if you missed it: